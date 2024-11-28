Indian Oil and ONGC to Face Off in Thrilling Lawn Tennis Finale
Indian Oil and ONGC set up a high-stakes final in the men's team category at the PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament. Key players Sumit Nagal and Vishnu Vardhan secured their places in the singles final, promising an exciting showdown. Women's singles and veterans' matches delivered competitive performances.
In a heated contest at the PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament, Indian Oil (IOCL) triumphed over GAIL, while ONGC emerged victorious against OIL, setting up a tension-filled men's team final.
Star players Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan spearheaded IOCL's win against GAIL. Meanwhile, ONGC's Vishnu Vardhan and Yuki Bhambri clinched their singles matches, leading to a 2-0 victory over OIL. These results pave the way for a highly anticipated clash between IOCL and ONGC.
The tournament also saw noteworthy performances in the singles category, with Sumit Nagal and Vishnu Vardhan making it to the final. Women's and veterans' categories featured intense matches, adding to the competition's vibrant atmosphere.
