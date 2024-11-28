Smash Debut: Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open Hits the Court
The inaugural Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open, part of the Super World Tour, will commence on Friday, blending table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis. Stars like Luke Griffith and Stine Jacobsen are set to play, alongside Indian athletes Adarsh Narayanswamy and Siddharth Nandal. The event mirrors a tennis grand slam for racketlon.
The inaugural edition of the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open, part of the premier Super World Tour, is set to commence on Friday. This unique sport involves athletes competing in table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis, each game vying for 21 points.
This tournament, akin to a grand slam for racketlon, promises an exciting lineup with reigning world champions, Luke Griffith from the UK and Stine Jacobsen from Denmark, showcasing their prowess. India's hopefuls, Adarsh Narayanswamy and Siddharth Nandal, are among the 180 participants from ten countries.
The International Federation of Racketlon's president, Duncan Stahl, lauded the Indian players' hospitality at the event's last edition, adding to the cultural exchange and competitive spirit. He remarked on the special nature of bringing the tour to India, reflecting the growing global interest in racketlon.
