Smash Debut: Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open Hits the Court

The inaugural edition of the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open, part of the premier Super World Tour, is set to commence on Friday. This unique sport involves athletes competing in table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis, each game vying for 21 points.

This tournament, akin to a grand slam for racketlon, promises an exciting lineup with reigning world champions, Luke Griffith from the UK and Stine Jacobsen from Denmark, showcasing their prowess. India's hopefuls, Adarsh Narayanswamy and Siddharth Nandal, are among the 180 participants from ten countries.

The International Federation of Racketlon's president, Duncan Stahl, lauded the Indian players' hospitality at the event's last edition, adding to the cultural exchange and competitive spirit. He remarked on the special nature of bringing the tour to India, reflecting the growing global interest in racketlon.

(With inputs from agencies.)