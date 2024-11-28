Left Menu

Smash Debut: Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open Hits the Court

The inaugural Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open, part of the Super World Tour, will commence on Friday, blending table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis. Stars like Luke Griffith and Stine Jacobsen are set to play, alongside Indian athletes Adarsh Narayanswamy and Siddharth Nandal. The event mirrors a tennis grand slam for racketlon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:06 IST
Smash Debut: Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open Hits the Court
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural edition of the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open, part of the premier Super World Tour, is set to commence on Friday. This unique sport involves athletes competing in table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis, each game vying for 21 points.

This tournament, akin to a grand slam for racketlon, promises an exciting lineup with reigning world champions, Luke Griffith from the UK and Stine Jacobsen from Denmark, showcasing their prowess. India's hopefuls, Adarsh Narayanswamy and Siddharth Nandal, are among the 180 participants from ten countries.

The International Federation of Racketlon's president, Duncan Stahl, lauded the Indian players' hospitality at the event's last edition, adding to the cultural exchange and competitive spirit. He remarked on the special nature of bringing the tour to India, reflecting the growing global interest in racketlon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024