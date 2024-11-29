Harry Brook's Brilliant Century Revives England's Test Hopes

Harry Brook's exceptional century turned the tide for England in the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch, allowing the tourists to close in on the host's score of 348 with a promising 319-5 by the end of day two.

Despite a shaky start at 71-4, Brook and Ollie Pope orchestrated a resilient partnership, adding 151 runs for the fifth wicket, significantly reducing their deficit. The duo capitalized on rare fielding errors by New Zealand before Glenn Phillips executed a memorable catch to dismiss Pope for 77.

Brook's innings, highlighted by reaching 2,000 career runs and his seventh test century, saw him unbeaten at 132 alongside captain Ben Stokes on 37. Earlier, despite early setbacks with Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root's dismissals, England found hope thanks to Brook's innings. New Zealand bowlers, led by Nathan Smith, faced frustrations from missed opportunities, eager to shift momentum with a new ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)