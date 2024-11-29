Left Menu

Harry Brook's Brilliant Century Revives England's Test Hopes

Harry Brook's century helped England recover in the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch. After struggling at 71-4, Brook and Ollie Pope formed a partnership of 151 runs. Brook reached 132 at stumps with captain Ben Stokes. New Zealand's fielding errors benefited England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:19 IST
Harry Brook's Brilliant Century Revives England's Test Hopes
Harry Brook

Harry Brook's exceptional century turned the tide for England in the first test against New Zealand in Christchurch, allowing the tourists to close in on the host's score of 348 with a promising 319-5 by the end of day two.

Despite a shaky start at 71-4, Brook and Ollie Pope orchestrated a resilient partnership, adding 151 runs for the fifth wicket, significantly reducing their deficit. The duo capitalized on rare fielding errors by New Zealand before Glenn Phillips executed a memorable catch to dismiss Pope for 77.

Brook's innings, highlighted by reaching 2,000 career runs and his seventh test century, saw him unbeaten at 132 alongside captain Ben Stokes on 37. Earlier, despite early setbacks with Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, and Joe Root's dismissals, England found hope thanks to Brook's innings. New Zealand bowlers, led by Nathan Smith, faced frustrations from missed opportunities, eager to shift momentum with a new ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024