Race Against Time: Delhi Students Rush for National School Games Trials

In a frantic race against time, over 200 students are hastily preparing to participate in selection trials at Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range. These trials are pivotal for securing a place in the Delhi team for the National School Games set to take place next month in Indore.

The Directorate of Education (Sports) of Delhi issued a circular on Thursday evening, leaving the young shooters with a mere 12 hours to gather multiple documents, organize their equipment, and mentally prepare for the trials scheduled to commence by 9:00 am Friday. Severe pollution and delayed approvals compounded the challenges the students face.

According to S Sunil, Deputy Director of Education (Sports), the Graded Response Action Plan for pollution was a significant reason for the late process. Despite these hurdles, officials and students are striving to meet the requirements and deadlines for a successful trial event.

