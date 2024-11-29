Left Menu

Race Against Time: Delhi Students Rush for National School Games Trials

Over 200 students frantically prepare for selection trials at Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi, aiming for a spot in the Delhi team for the National School Games. Challenges include tight deadlines due to late circular issuance and extensive documentation requirements, alongside logistical hurdles and severe pollution delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a frantic race against time, over 200 students are hastily preparing to participate in selection trials at Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting Range. These trials are pivotal for securing a place in the Delhi team for the National School Games set to take place next month in Indore.

The Directorate of Education (Sports) of Delhi issued a circular on Thursday evening, leaving the young shooters with a mere 12 hours to gather multiple documents, organize their equipment, and mentally prepare for the trials scheduled to commence by 9:00 am Friday. Severe pollution and delayed approvals compounded the challenges the students face.

According to S Sunil, Deputy Director of Education (Sports), the Graded Response Action Plan for pollution was a significant reason for the late process. Despite these hurdles, officials and students are striving to meet the requirements and deadlines for a successful trial event.

