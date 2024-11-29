Lamine Yamal: Barcelona's Teen Sensation Ready for Return

Barcelona is set to welcome back their rising star, Lamine Yamal, as he returns from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks.

Coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Friday that the 17-year-old forward is poised to play against Las Palmas, either as a starter or from the bench, in Saturday's match.

Yamal's absence was felt as Barcelona stumbled in the league but rebounded in Europe. Still leading La Liga with crucial assists and goals, Yamal's return boosts Barcelona's title chase.

