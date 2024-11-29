Left Menu

Lamine Yamal: Barcelona's Teen Sensation Ready for Return

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's young forward, is set to return after a right ankle injury. Coach Hansi Flick confirmed Yamal's availability against Las Palmas. Yamal missed five games for club and country but remains a key player, leading La Liga in assists and excelling in goal scoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:52 IST
Barcelona is set to welcome back their rising star, Lamine Yamal, as he returns from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks.

Coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Friday that the 17-year-old forward is poised to play against Las Palmas, either as a starter or from the bench, in Saturday's match.

Yamal's absence was felt as Barcelona stumbled in the league but rebounded in Europe. Still leading La Liga with crucial assists and goals, Yamal's return boosts Barcelona's title chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

