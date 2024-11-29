PWHL Ignites Excitement as New Season Launches

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is set to capitalize on the success of its inaugural season as it launches a new season this Saturday. With a significant rise in season ticket sales, the league is already seeing a surge in interest, according to Amy Scheer, senior vice president of PWHL business operations.

"We've observed a strong demand from fans eager to secure their spot," Scheer told Reuters. The league made headlines as it shattered viewership records, and Minnesota claimed its first championship last May in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Massachusetts.

Central to the PWHL's triumph has been its accessibility. Scheer highlighted that they have made it easy for fans to engage by offering games on YouTube and pricing tickets affordably. Despite the geographical concentration of its teams, the league plans a nine-game "neutral site" tour, including venues from Seattle to Raleigh, with expansion talks ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)