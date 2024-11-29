Left Menu

Pep's Determined Rebound: Defying the Odds at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola calls for patience and resolve from Manchester City's management amid a series of disappointing results. Emphasizing his commitment, Guardiola seeks support to rebuild the team. Despite challenges, he remains optimistic about future successes and reflects on the resilience required at such high levels of competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:47 IST
Pep's Determined Rebound: Defying the Odds at Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pep Guardiola, the determined manager of Manchester City, has appealed to the club's Abu Dhabi leaders to allow him the chance to revitalize the team despite its recent poor performance streak.

Following five consecutive losses and a dramatic draw against Feyenoord, Guardiola is facing a significant challenge. He remains adamant about staying and rebuilding the squad, asserting, "For sure I want to stay here, I want to do it."

The Spanish coach, known for his success, maintains close communication with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak and is confident that solutions will emerge. As City prepares to face Liverpool, Guardiola emphasizes the club's need for time and resilience to overcome this hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024