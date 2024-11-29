Impasse Over Champions Trophy: ICC's Ultimatum to Pakistan
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued an ultimatum to Pakistan, compelling it to accept a 'Hybrid' model for the 2025 Champions Trophy amid security concerns from India. Most ICC members showed empathy towards Pakistan, yet the resolution remains elusive with potential financial repercussions if not adopted.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has firmly requested Pakistan to embrace the 'Hybrid' model for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy or risk being excluded from the event. This decision was reached following a stalemate meeting of the ICC executive board, driven by Pakistan Cricket Board's staunch opposition.
The inconclusive discussion aimed to finalize the event's schedule, yet faced hurdles as Pakistan rejected the model while India maintained its refusal to participate due to security issues. In this scenario, should the 'Hybrid' approach be accepted, certain matches involving India would be hosted in the UAE.
As the deliberations continue, the financial implications for Pakistan could be severe, including forfeiting hosting fees and a potential cut in annual revenue. Meanwhile, stakeholders are hopeful for a resolution, with meetings set to resume as Jay Shah prepares to assume ICC leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
