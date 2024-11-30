Kane Williamson Becomes First Kiwi to Break 9,000-Test Run Barrier

Star batter Kane Williamson made history on Tuesday by becoming the first New Zealand cricketer to surpass 9,000 Test runs, a formidable achievement accomplished during the first Test against England in Christchurch. Returning from injury, Williamson's solid performance showcased his enduring class.

The 34-year-old cricketer contributed a resilient 61 off 86 balls in New Zealand's second innings before Chris Woakes dismissed him in the 36th over. In the first innings, he scored 93 runs from 197 balls at a strike rate of 47.21, cornerstone contributions to his team's efforts.

England opted to bowl first upon winning the toss. Williamson's 93, along with Glenn Phillips' aggressive 58 off 87 balls, helped propel New Zealand to a competitive total of 348. England bowlers Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir were pivotal, both securing four wickets.

England responded robustly, with Harry Brook crafting an impressive 171 from 197 deliveries, supported by Ben Stokes' 80 from 146 balls, guiding England to a first-innings tally of 499. Kiwi bowlers Nathan Smith and Matt Henry snagged vital wickets to contain the visitors.

By the end of Day 03, intensified by Kane Williamson's 61 and Daryl Mitchell's 31, New Zealand carved out a narrow four-run lead. As the competition intensified, Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes spearheaded an aggressive English bowling display, leaving New Zealand at 155/6 at stumps, with Mitchell and Smith holding steady.

