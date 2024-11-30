Left Menu

Kane Williamson Becomes First Kiwi to Break 9,000-Test Run Barrier

Kane Williamson sets a milestone by becoming the first New Zealand cricketer to score 9,000 Test runs in a match against England. His consistent performance, despite recent injuries, proves crucial. England's strong retaliation, led by Harry Brook, creates a thrilling contest on New Zealand soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:13 IST
Kane Williamson Becomes First Kiwi to Break 9,000-Test Run Barrier
Kane Williamson. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Star batter Kane Williamson made history on Tuesday by becoming the first New Zealand cricketer to surpass 9,000 Test runs, a formidable achievement accomplished during the first Test against England in Christchurch. Returning from injury, Williamson's solid performance showcased his enduring class.

The 34-year-old cricketer contributed a resilient 61 off 86 balls in New Zealand's second innings before Chris Woakes dismissed him in the 36th over. In the first innings, he scored 93 runs from 197 balls at a strike rate of 47.21, cornerstone contributions to his team's efforts.

England opted to bowl first upon winning the toss. Williamson's 93, along with Glenn Phillips' aggressive 58 off 87 balls, helped propel New Zealand to a competitive total of 348. England bowlers Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir were pivotal, both securing four wickets.

England responded robustly, with Harry Brook crafting an impressive 171 from 197 deliveries, supported by Ben Stokes' 80 from 146 balls, guiding England to a first-innings tally of 499. Kiwi bowlers Nathan Smith and Matt Henry snagged vital wickets to contain the visitors.

By the end of Day 03, intensified by Kane Williamson's 61 and Daryl Mitchell's 31, New Zealand carved out a narrow four-run lead. As the competition intensified, Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes spearheaded an aggressive English bowling display, leaving New Zealand at 155/6 at stumps, with Mitchell and Smith holding steady.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024