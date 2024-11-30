Left Menu

England on Brink of Victory: Woakes and Carse Outshine New Zealand in Hagley Test

England's Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse spearheaded a strong bowling performance against New Zealand, leaving the host teetering at 155/6 during the first Test at Hagley Oval. Despite resilience from Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips, England's lower order solidified their advantage with crucial contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:43 IST
England on Brink of Victory: Woakes and Carse Outshine New Zealand in Hagley Test
Chris Woakes. (Picture: X/@englandcricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a commanding display at Hagley Oval, England's bowlers, led by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, set the stage for victory against New Zealand after dominating Day 3 of the first Test. The hosts, struggling at 155/6, hold a precarious four-run lead as play closes.

New Zealand began their second innings trailing by 151 runs but were swiftly dismantled by Woakes and Carse, who capitalized with early wickets, dismissing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway. Maintaining pressure, Carse's delivery ousted Rachin Ravindra, undermining New Zealand's efforts to stabilize.

Kane Williamson, consistently formidable, hit a second innings half-century but fell to Woakes' tactical bowling. As the innings waned, Glenn Phillips, another key batsman, succumbed to Carse. England's solid lower-order batting, particularly from Gus Atkinson and Carse, reinforced their dominant position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024