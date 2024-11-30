England on Brink of Victory: Woakes and Carse Outshine New Zealand in Hagley Test

In a commanding display at Hagley Oval, England's bowlers, led by Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, set the stage for victory against New Zealand after dominating Day 3 of the first Test. The hosts, struggling at 155/6, hold a precarious four-run lead as play closes.

New Zealand began their second innings trailing by 151 runs but were swiftly dismantled by Woakes and Carse, who capitalized with early wickets, dismissing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway. Maintaining pressure, Carse's delivery ousted Rachin Ravindra, undermining New Zealand's efforts to stabilize.

Kane Williamson, consistently formidable, hit a second innings half-century but fell to Woakes' tactical bowling. As the innings waned, Glenn Phillips, another key batsman, succumbed to Carse. England's solid lower-order batting, particularly from Gus Atkinson and Carse, reinforced their dominant position.

(With inputs from agencies.)