Kabaddi Fever Grips Maharashtra: Haryana Reigns Supreme in PKL Switch to Pune

As the Pro Kabaddi League transitions from Noida to Pune, the Haryana Steelers maintain their top position in the points table. Coach Manpreet Singh lauds Maharashtra’s deep-rooted kabaddi culture, while Tamil Thalaivas aim for redemption against Dabang Delhi K.C., and Patna Pirates prepare for a thrilling clash with Bengal Warriorz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:01 IST
Manpreet Singh (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is heating up as it shifts from Noida to Pune, with teams neck and neck on the points table. Standing out from the competition, however, are the Haryana Steelers, consistently leading the chart as they advance to the new leg of the season.

Highlighting the cultural significance of kabaddi in Maharashtra, Haryana Steelers' head coach Manpreet Singh passionately remarked, "Maharashtra is where kabaddi's heart truly beats." His comments followed the team's impressive 42-30 win against the Tamil Thalaivas, capturing the fervent local spirit that embraces the sport beyond mere team loyalty.

As the Tamil Thalaivas look to recover from a stinging defeat, they prepare to face Dabang Delhi K.C., hoping to shore up their defensive strategies. Meanwhile, an exciting face-off between Bengal Warriorz and Patna Pirates is anticipated, with all eyes on young talent like Nitin Kumar striving to steer his team away from their losing streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

