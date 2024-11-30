Left Menu

Movva's Marvelous Cameo Guides Mavericks to USPL Finals

Shreyas Movva's explosive 26-run cameo off 10 balls powered Maryland Mavericks to a thrilling 3-wicket win over New Jersey Titans, securing their spot in the USPL finals. Mavericks will now await the semi-final eliminator result to see who they face in the season finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:52 IST
Maryland Mavericks celebrate after winning (Image: USPL media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Shreyas Movva delivered a stunning performance, scoring 26 runs from just 10 balls, to lead the Maryland Mavericks to a dramatic 3-wicket victory over the New Jersey Titans. This victory secures their place in the United States Premier League (USPL) final, to be played at the Broward County Stadium in Florida.

The Maryland Mavericks needed 26 runs from the last 13 balls when Movva entered the crease. By blasting a six, he reduced the target to 16 runs required from the final over. Movva continued his spectacular form, hitting another six and eventually sealing the win with a boundary. For his match-defining innings, he earned the Player of the Match title.

The New Jersey Titans will now face the New York Cowboys in the semi-final eliminator. Mavericks captain Shubham Ranjane initiated a Titans collapse after a strong start by openers Sujith Gowda and Josh Cobb. In the end, Shreyas Movva's heroics ensured the Mavericks chased down the target with just one ball to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

