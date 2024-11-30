Pakistan Cricket Board's Hybrid Proposal: A Game-Changer?

In a significant development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to accept a hybrid model for hosting the Champions Trophy next year, with a provision. The condition is that this model should also apply to future ICC events hosted by India until 2031. This decision marks a shift from the PCB's earlier stance of potentially boycotting the tournament.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the decision in Dubai. The tournament, scheduled for February-March, faced complications due to India's security concerns about traveling to Pakistan. Both nations have presented their viewpoints to the ICC, aiming for a mutually beneficial arrangement.

As discussions continue, the PCB is advocating for a greater share of the revenue cycle. The hybrid model proposes that India plays its matches, including those against Pakistan, in Dubai. This approach has created an impasse, delaying the tournament schedule. Naqvi continues to push for equitable terms, balancing cricket's interests with national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)