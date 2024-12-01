Left Menu

Justin Kluivert Makes History with Hat-Trick of Penalties

Dutch footballer Justin Kluivert becomes the first in Premier League to score a hat-trick of penalties, leading Bournemouth to a 4-2 victory over Wolves. Bournemouth's win pushes them to 11th place, while Wolves fall into the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:47 IST
In a historic moment for the Premier League, Dutchman Justin Kluivert scored an unprecedented hat-trick of penalties as Bournemouth defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2. The match took place at Molineux Stadium, where the visitors showed dominance early on, capitalizing on multiple errors by Wolves.

Bournemouth's victory was underscored by an aggressive first half, with the team's press proving effective. Kluivert's precision in penalty kicks led to the team's triumphant break from a two-match losing streak, advancing them to 11th place in the league standings.

The defeat was disheartening for Wolves, who now face a crucial test against Everton. Head coach Gary O'Neil expressed disappointment at the defensive errors that led to their loss, emphasizing the need to quickly address their weaknesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

