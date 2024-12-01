England Clinches Dominant Win in First Test Against New Zealand

In a decisive match against New Zealand, England achieved a triumphant eight-wicket victory in the first test, chasing a modest target of 104 with ease.

Despite losing openers early, debutant Jacob Bethell and seasoned Joe Root anchored the innings, leading the team comfortably to victory before tea.

Brydon Carse's exceptional performance with the ball dismantled New Zealand, who were skittled out for 254, setting the stage for England's commanding win.

