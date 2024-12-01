Australia Prepares for Adelaide Test Amid Rain Disruption

Team Australia conducted their practice session at Canberra's Manuka Oval Stadium on Sunday, gearing up for the warm-up match against India, who are in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The session, intended to prepare for a two-day match, was interrupted by rain, converting it into a 50-over game on Sunday. The persistent rain on Saturday led to the abandonment of the practice match in Canberra, disrupting both teams' preparation for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the first Test of the series, India made an impressive turnaround after a whitewash against New Zealand at home by defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth. However, Australia's lineup for the upcoming Adelaide Test faces changes as pacer Josh Hazlewood is sidelined due to a side strain. Replacements Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, and likely Scott Boland have been added to the squad, with Hazlewood set to remain in Adelaide to recover as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

