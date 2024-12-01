Left Menu

Record-Breaking Speed: Jordan Stolz Dominates Speed Skating World Cup

American speed skater Jordan Stolz continues to make history by winning four consecutive ISU World Cup races. At only 20, Stolz secured yet another gold in the 500 meters in Beijing, becoming the youngest single distance world champion. His victories set the stage for the upcoming World Cup in Calgary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:43 IST
Record-Breaking Speed: Jordan Stolz Dominates Speed Skating World Cup

American speed skating sensation Jordan Stolz has once again showcased his prowess by clinching four straight victories at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup. Stolz secured his latest triumph in Beijing, capturing gold in the 500 meters, marking his fourth consecutive win of the season in this category.

The 20-year-old Wisconsin native, the youngest-ever champion in the single distance world championships, extended his impressive winning streak in Beijing by also capturing the 1,500m and 1,000m titles. Stolz clocked an impressive 34.39 seconds in the second 500 meters, narrowly outracing Dutch competitor Jenning de Boo by 0.08 seconds.

Despite previous Olympic challenges, Stolz continues to surge in global standings, boasting the highest men's all-round championship points tally ever with 144.740 last season. As Stolz gears up for the third World Cup event in Calgary in January, the world eagerly watches his ongoing ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024