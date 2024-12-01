Record-Breaking Speed: Jordan Stolz Dominates Speed Skating World Cup

American speed skating sensation Jordan Stolz has once again showcased his prowess by clinching four straight victories at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup. Stolz secured his latest triumph in Beijing, capturing gold in the 500 meters, marking his fourth consecutive win of the season in this category.

The 20-year-old Wisconsin native, the youngest-ever champion in the single distance world championships, extended his impressive winning streak in Beijing by also capturing the 1,500m and 1,000m titles. Stolz clocked an impressive 34.39 seconds in the second 500 meters, narrowly outracing Dutch competitor Jenning de Boo by 0.08 seconds.

Despite previous Olympic challenges, Stolz continues to surge in global standings, boasting the highest men's all-round championship points tally ever with 144.740 last season. As Stolz gears up for the third World Cup event in Calgary in January, the world eagerly watches his ongoing ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)