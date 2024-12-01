Left Menu

Bihar CM Honors Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumph

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitated the Indian women's hockey team for winning the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir. Defeating China 1-0 in the finals, the team was awarded Rs 10 lakh each. The event, organized by Hockey India and the Bihar government, included teams from China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:30 IST
Bihar CM Honors Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honored the Indian women's hockey team on Sunday, recognizing their victory in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The tournament took place in Rajgir last month, featuring a thrilling 1-0 final win against China.

During a ceremony, Kumar awarded each player and the head coach with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, while the support staff received Rs 5 lakh each. The chief minister's office confirmed the awards as part of an official statement.

The event was co-organized by Hockey India and the Bihar government, hosted at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11-20. Teams from China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan also participated, making it an international sporting occasion for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024