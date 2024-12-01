Bihar CM Honors Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumph

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honored the Indian women's hockey team on Sunday, recognizing their victory in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The tournament took place in Rajgir last month, featuring a thrilling 1-0 final win against China.

During a ceremony, Kumar awarded each player and the head coach with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, while the support staff received Rs 5 lakh each. The chief minister's office confirmed the awards as part of an official statement.

The event was co-organized by Hockey India and the Bihar government, hosted at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium from November 11-20. Teams from China, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan also participated, making it an international sporting occasion for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)