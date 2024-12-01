Fulham's Late Drama: Cairney's Heroics and Dismissal in Tottenham Stalemate
In a thrilling Premier League clash, Fulham's Tom Cairney rescued a point against Tottenham before seeing red. Brennan Johnson put Spurs in front, but Cairney equalized with a stunning strike. However, an unfortunate challenge led to his dismissal. Fulham held on for a hard-fought draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In a gripping Premier League encounter, Fulham captain Tom Cairney emerged as both hero and villain in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Initially coming off the bench to level the score after Brennan Johnson had given Spurs the lead, Cairney later faced dismissal following a contentious tackle.
Tottenham's early dominance was evident, with Son Hueng-min narrowly missing a golden opportunity in the opening minute. Fulham, vibrant in attack, saw Raul Jimenez twice frustrated by the formidable Fraser Forster, while Radu Dragusin also tested Bernd Leno on the other end.
Despite Tottenham's vanishing advantage through Johnson's neatly placed goal, Fulham rallied after halftime. Cairney's curling strike from outside the box ensured the visitors a point, although his subsequent sending-off showcased the tumultuous nature of the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations Hopes Dashed After Draw with Angola
Manipur Government Urges AFSPA Withdrawal
Territorial Army Recruitment Drive in Baramulla Draws Record Participation
NPP withdraws support to BJP-led govt in Manipur in view of violence: Party sources.
NPP Withdraws Support Over Manipur Crisis