Pakistan's Spinners Secure Commanding Victory Over Zimbabwe

Pakistan's cricket team clinched a formidable 57-run triumph over Zimbabwe in their opening T20 international, courtesy of standout performances from their spinners.

Left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 3-20 and 3-28 respectively, dismantling Zimbabwe's batting lineup which crumbled for 108 runs.

Pakistan set a challenging target, amassing 165-4, largely supported by Tayyab Tahir's unbeaten 39 and Irfan Khan's swift 27 not out. Despite Zimbabwe's brief resurgence, aided by captain Sikandar Raza's 39, Pakistan's spinners ensured their team's dominance.

