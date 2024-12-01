Left Menu

Pakistan's Spinners Secure Commanding Victory Over Zimbabwe

Pakistan triumphed in the first T20 international against Zimbabwe, winning by 57 runs. Key performances from spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed helped bowl out Zimbabwe for 108. Pakistan scored 165-4, with pivotal contributions from Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan, establishing a strong foundation for victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:22 IST
Pakistan's cricket team clinched a formidable 57-run triumph over Zimbabwe in their opening T20 international, courtesy of standout performances from their spinners.

Left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed 3-20 and 3-28 respectively, dismantling Zimbabwe's batting lineup which crumbled for 108 runs.

Pakistan set a challenging target, amassing 165-4, largely supported by Tayyab Tahir's unbeaten 39 and Irfan Khan's swift 27 not out. Despite Zimbabwe's brief resurgence, aided by captain Sikandar Raza's 39, Pakistan's spinners ensured their team's dominance.

