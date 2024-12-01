Ruben Amorim has rejuvenated Manchester United, ending a tumultuous period with a 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford. Fans celebrated the team's dominance, hailing the performance as a departure from discontent experienced under past management.

In just three games at the helm, Amorim's leadership has seen United climb to ninth place in the league, edging closer to the top four. Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee shone brightly, each netting twice, reinvigorating United's striking capability that had struggled previously.

The victory represents a promising turnaround for United, who had struggled to find form under former manager Erik ten Hag. As Amorim's tenure progresses, fans eagerly anticipate continued success. Meanwhile, Chelsea's victory over Aston Villa and Tottenham's draw with Fulham underline their own league battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)