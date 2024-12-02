Sports Shockers and Game-Day Heroes

The sports landscape saw a whirlwind of events on Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence experienced a setback when he was carted off the field due to a head injury after a brutal hit from Houston Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair. His exit adds to Jacksonville's season challenges.

In an electrifying match, San Diego State defeated No. 6 Houston in overtime at the Players Era Festival. The game's highlight was Miles Byrd, who scored 18 points, leading his team to a notable 73-70 victory. Other contributors included Jared Coleman-Jones and Pharaoh Compton.

Further shifts occurred in college football as Purdue decided to part ways with head coach Ryan Walters following a historic 66-0 loss to Indiana. Meanwhile, Freddie Kitchens steps up as interim coach for North Carolina's upcoming bowl game, promising a dynamic coaching approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)