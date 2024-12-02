Fiorentina Midfielder Edoardo Bove's Dramatic Collapse Sparks Unity and Hope

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field during a Serie A match against Inter Milan, leading to the game's abrupt abandonment. Bove is currently in a medically induced coma at Careggi Hospital in Florence, with initial tests ruling out severe neurological or cardiac damage.

The football world rallied around Bove, with fans, teammates, and his family gathering to show their support. Fiorentina's president Rocco Commisso has been in constant contact, extending his well-wishes from the United States.

This incident resonates deeply with Fiorentina, reminiscent of former captain Davide Astori's sudden passing. Bove's collapse marks the second similar incident in Serie A this year, highlighting the fragility of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)