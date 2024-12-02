Left Menu

Fiorentina Midfielder Edoardo Bove's Dramatic Collapse Sparks Unity and Hope

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove is in a medically induced coma after collapsing during a match against Inter Milan. The game was abandoned, and initial tests ruled out acute neurological and cardio-respiratory damage. Fans and football community extend support as Bove's recovery is closely monitored.

Updated: 02-12-2024 09:39 IST
  • Italy

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field during a Serie A match against Inter Milan, leading to the game's abrupt abandonment. Bove is currently in a medically induced coma at Careggi Hospital in Florence, with initial tests ruling out severe neurological or cardiac damage.

The football world rallied around Bove, with fans, teammates, and his family gathering to show their support. Fiorentina's president Rocco Commisso has been in constant contact, extending his well-wishes from the United States.

This incident resonates deeply with Fiorentina, reminiscent of former captain Davide Astori's sudden passing. Bove's collapse marks the second similar incident in Serie A this year, highlighting the fragility of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

