Jasprit Bumrah: India's Future Captaincy Hope

Cheteshwar Pujara advocates for Jasprit Bumrah as a strong candidate for India's future captain, envisioning him as a potential successor to Rohit Sharma. Pujara's comments come after Bumrah's leadership in a momentous victory over Australia, showcasing his tactical acumen and team-centric approach.

In the face of adversity, Bumrah stepped up, guiding an embattled Indian squad to a landmark triumph in Australia, filling the void left by regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Pujara emphasizes Bumrah's innate leadership qualities, particularly his humility and willingness to put the team's needs above individual accolades.

Pujara's endorsement follows India's recent setbacks, including a 0-3 home series defeat by New Zealand. Despite these challenges, Bumrah's exceptional performance in Australia has reignited hopes for India's cricketing future. His return to non-captaincy coincides with Rohit Sharma's comeback for the pink ball Test in Adelaide starting on December 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)