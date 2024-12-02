Jack Doohan Set for Formula One Debut in Abu Dhabi
Australian reserve driver Jack Doohan is set to replace Esteban Ocon at Alpine for the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Ocon will join Haas next season, and the move allows him to participate in post-season testing while providing Doohan an earlier-than-expected debut.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Jack Doohan, an Australian reserve driver, is slated to replace departing Esteban Ocon at Alpine for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the end of the Formula One season, the Renault-owned team announced on Monday.
The transition comes as Ocon prepares to join Haas at the season's end, offering him a role in the post-season testing at Yas Marina next week.
This strategic switch not only facilitates Ocon’s upcoming team move but also presents Doohan with an opportunity to make his debut earlier than anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement