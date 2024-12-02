Spain's Golden Era: From Euros to Ballon d'Or
Spain's football teams shone globally this year, with Real Madrid winning the Champions League and the national team excelling at the Euros and Olympics. Under coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain triumphed in Euro 2024 and player Rodri secured the prestigious Ballon d'Or, heralding a resurgence in Spanish football.
In a remarkable year for Spanish football, both club and national teams have achieved outstanding success. Real Madrid claimed their record 15th Champions League title while Spain secured the Euro 2024 crown, alongside Olympic gold, establishing their dominance on the international stage once more.
Guided by the low-profile Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish national team tapped into its grassroots origins. De la Fuente's familiarity with the players and his strategic calm has birthed a formidable unit, culminating in a flawless run during the European Championship.
Spanish players also excelled individually, with Rodri winning the Ballon d'Or and Lamine Yamal earning the Kopa Award. As Spain gears up for the 2026 World Cup, the future looks promising for both its national and club teams, notably Real Madrid, as they reconfigure their European ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
