Epic Comeback: Real Madrid Secures Copa del Rey Final Spot

Real Madrid staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 4-4 draw and a 5-4 aggregate win, advancing to the Copa del Rey final. Coach Carlo Ancelotti praised his players' efforts despite defensive lapses and highlighted the team's attacking prowess. The final awaits between Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid's thrilling 4-4 draw on Tuesday was enough to secure a 5-4 aggregate victory, propelling them into the Copa del Rey final. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with the outcome, attributing the success to his team's persistence and offensive capability.

Following the match, Ancelotti highlighted the entertaining nature of the game and commended his players for their never-give-up attitude, particularly at their home ground, the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite critique over defensive errors, Ancelotti defended David Alaba, labeling the deflections into his goal as unfortunate incidents.

While acknowledging the need for improved defensive focus, Ancelotti emphasized the team's potent attacking performance. With Real Madrid facing Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in the final in Seville, football fans anticipate a highly exciting showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

