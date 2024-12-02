Left Menu

Women's Sports: The New Frontier of Growth and Opportunity

The women's sports sector is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by increased television viewership and new team expansions in leagues like the WNBA and NWSL. The industry's value could grow by $1.6 billion in three years, primarily due to major events in soccer, basketball, and rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:36 IST

In 2024, women's sports television viewership and attendance reached unprecedented levels, paving the way for further expansion in 2025, according to industry experts. Established leagues and start-ups alike are racing to capitalize on this rising interest.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) achieved record viewing figures. With soaring audiences for the Women's Super League (WSL) in the UK and Women's Premier League cricket, deep-pocketed investors are paying close attention. Growth remains the theme for 2025, with the WNBA preparing to introduce new franchises, including the Golden State Valkyries debuting next year.

Both the WNBA and NWSL are eyeing expansion. Caitlin Clark's impressive collegiate career has boosted the WNBA's audience to its highest in 25 years. Meanwhile, the NWSL's championship viewership increased by 18% from 2023. The value of both leagues is predicted to rise by $1.6 billion in three years. New leagues, like the Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL), are emerging, while existing leagues are seeing unprecedented growth and attention.

