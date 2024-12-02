Left Menu

Lyon Striker Robbed After Triumphant Match

Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze was reportedly robbed at his home by armed men following a match. Despite the ordeal, he confirmed he was unharmed and expressed gratitude for the support from his fans. The robbers reportedly took valuables worth up to 200,000 euros.

Lyon's striker, Georges Mikautadze, found himself in an alarming situation when he was reportedly robbed at home by armed assailants after a 4-1 victory over Nice. According to local reports, two armed men forced their way into his residence.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Mikautadze assured fans via social media that he was unharmed. He expressed thanks for their supportive messages, providing some relief to worried supporters.

Reports indicate that items valued between 150,000 and 200,000 euros were stolen. Mikautadze, who joined Lyon from Metz this summer, has made significant contributions with four goals and an assist in 17 matches.

