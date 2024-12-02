Tragic History: Deadly Crowd Disasters Unveiled

A grim incident unfolded in southern Guinea where a stampede at a soccer stadium resulted in 56 fatalities. The tragedy occurred amidst clashes between fans from Nzerekore and Labe teams during a local tournament, held to honor military leader Mamadi Doumbouya.

This calamity is a stark reminder of the numerous crowd disasters witnessed globally over the years. Similar events have occurred, involving music concerts, religious pilgrimages, and international sports matches, accounting for a significant loss of lives.

Authorities reported that during the chaos at the Guinea stadium, security forces resorted to tear gas to quell tensions, as spectators surged onto the field following a contentious penalty decision. This unfortunate incident adds to the long list of deadly crowd disasters that highlight the risks at large gatherings.

