Edoardo Bove's Road to Recovery: Hope After On-Field Collapse

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed during a match against Inter Milan and was placed in a medically induced coma. He is now awake and alert after being treated at Careggi Hospital. Bove is on loan from Roma and has scored once in 11 Serie A matches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian soccer club Fiorentina announced that their midfielder, Edoardo Bove, is awake and alert after a scare during a recent match led to a medically induced coma.

The 22-year-old athlete collapsed just 16 minutes into Fiorentina's Serie A match against Inter Milan, prompting immediate medical attention and hospitalization. The match was subsequently abandoned.

Bove, who joined Fiorentina on loan from Roma, has been a key player, scoring in 11 Serie A appearances this season. He is recovering at Careggi Hospital in Florence.

