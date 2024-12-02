Edoardo Bove's Road to Recovery: Hope After On-Field Collapse

Italian soccer club Fiorentina announced that their midfielder, Edoardo Bove, is awake and alert after a scare during a recent match led to a medically induced coma.

The 22-year-old athlete collapsed just 16 minutes into Fiorentina's Serie A match against Inter Milan, prompting immediate medical attention and hospitalization. The match was subsequently abandoned.

Bove, who joined Fiorentina on loan from Roma, has been a key player, scoring in 11 Serie A appearances this season. He is recovering at Careggi Hospital in Florence.

(With inputs from agencies.)