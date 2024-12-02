Left Menu

Match-Fixing Scandal: Cricketers Arrested in South Africa

Former South Africa test cricketers Thami Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe have been charged with corruption related to a 2015 match-fixing scandal. They face potential prison sentences if convicted. Previously banned from cricket, they appeared in a Pretoria court over allegations of fixing matches in a domestic tournament.

Former South Africa test cricketers, Thami Tsolekile and Lonwabo Tsotsobe, find themselves ensnared in a web of legal troubles, having been arrested and charged with corruption over longstanding match-fixing allegations. The charges stem from a 2015 domestic cricket scandal in South Africa.

The pair are accused under South African anti-corruption laws and appeared in a specialized commercial crimes court in Pretoria. Their fate hangs in the balance, with potential prison sentences looming if convicted, highlighting the severity of the charges they face.

An extensive probe by cricket authorities revealed that players were approached to fix matches in South Africa's Ram Slam T20 competition. While no matches were ultimately fixed, the arrests underscore the ongoing efforts to root out corruption in the sport.

