Italy to Host Davis Cup Final 8: A New Era for Tennis

In a major announcement, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) revealed that the Davis Cup's Final 8 stage will take place in Italy from 2025 to 2027. The initial event in this series is set for Bologna next year, while the last three editions unfolded in Malaga, Spain.

Italy boasts a notable tennis legacy, having last hosted the tournament's final in 1998 when they were runners-up to Sweden. ITF President David Haggerty expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) for the upcoming events.

Highlighting the nation's accomplishments, Italy secured its third Davis Cup victory under the leadership of world number one Jannik Sinner in 2023, following their first win in 1976. The country will also continue to host the ATP Finals through 2030, ensuring a lively future for tennis in Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)