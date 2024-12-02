Sports Injuries and Contracts: Latest Updates
A round-up of the latest sports news reveals key injuries, including Louisville's Kasean Pryor and San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs make a significant signing with Matthew Boyd. Taysom Hill's season status remains uncertain, and Aaron Rodgers continues to lead the New York Jets.
In the latest updates from the sports world, Louisville forward Kasean Pryor is confirmed to be out for the season due to a torn ACL. This injury was sustained during the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game against Oklahoma, as announced by the school on Monday.
The New Orleans Saints are anxiously awaiting MRI results for Taysom Hill, fearing a knee injury could conclude his season. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers' running back, Christian McCaffrey, sustained a possible PCL injury during a match against Buffalo Bills, putting his season at risk.
In other notable sports news, the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a two-year contract deal with pitcher Matthew Boyd, pending a physical. This marks Boyd's first potential stint with a National League team, adding intrigue to upcoming MLB seasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- injuries
- NFL
- NHL
- NBA
- MLB
- Kasean Pryor
- Christian McCaffrey
- Aaron Rodgers
- Matthew Boyd
ALSO READ
Warner Bros Discovery and NBA Settle Landmark Lawsuit
Warner Bros Discovery Settles Lawsuit with NBA
Export of medicines rose 138 pc under Modi regime; India manufacturing 97 pc of mobile phones, claims BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad rally.
Warner Bros. and NBA Revamp Partnership with Digital Focus
Time for double engine govt in Jharkhand to accelerate growth, development, claims BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad poll rally.