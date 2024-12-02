Sports Injuries and Contracts: Latest Updates

In the latest updates from the sports world, Louisville forward Kasean Pryor is confirmed to be out for the season due to a torn ACL. This injury was sustained during the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game against Oklahoma, as announced by the school on Monday.

The New Orleans Saints are anxiously awaiting MRI results for Taysom Hill, fearing a knee injury could conclude his season. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers' running back, Christian McCaffrey, sustained a possible PCL injury during a match against Buffalo Bills, putting his season at risk.

In other notable sports news, the Chicago Cubs are finalizing a two-year contract deal with pitcher Matthew Boyd, pending a physical. This marks Boyd's first potential stint with a National League team, adding intrigue to upcoming MLB seasons.

