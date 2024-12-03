AC Milan Gears Up for Coppa Italia Clash Against Resilient Sassuolo

AC Milan's coach Paulo Fonseca has warned his team to remain alert as they prepare to face Serie B leaders Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last-16 showdown on Tuesday. Despite Sassuolo's relegation from Serie A last season, they remain formidable contenders.

'For me, they are not a Serie B team. They play at a Serie A level,' Fonseca remarked, highlighting the presence of players like Domenico Berardi. Sassuolo, known for their dynamic play, defeated Serie A's Lecce 2-0 in the previous round. They currently lead Serie B by a three-point margin, showcasing their strong form.

Milan, which holds a seventh position in Serie A, aims to end their Coppa Italia trophy drought since 2003. Fonseca mentioned strategic lineup changes before their league match against Atalanta, due to health considerations and recent fixtures, with Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez sidelined due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)