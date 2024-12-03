Left Menu

AC Milan Gears Up for Coppa Italia Clash Against Resilient Sassuolo

AC Milan is set to face Serie B leaders Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last-16. Despite being a lower-division team, Sassuolo poses a significant threat, having shown Serie A-level performance. Coach Paulo Fonseca emphasizes strategic changes and expects a challenging match to push for cup ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:00 IST
AC Milan Gears Up for Coppa Italia Clash Against Resilient Sassuolo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

AC Milan's coach Paulo Fonseca has warned his team to remain alert as they prepare to face Serie B leaders Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia last-16 showdown on Tuesday. Despite Sassuolo's relegation from Serie A last season, they remain formidable contenders.

'For me, they are not a Serie B team. They play at a Serie A level,' Fonseca remarked, highlighting the presence of players like Domenico Berardi. Sassuolo, known for their dynamic play, defeated Serie A's Lecce 2-0 in the previous round. They currently lead Serie B by a three-point margin, showcasing their strong form.

Milan, which holds a seventh position in Serie A, aims to end their Coppa Italia trophy drought since 2003. Fonseca mentioned strategic lineup changes before their league match against Atalanta, due to health considerations and recent fixtures, with Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez sidelined due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024