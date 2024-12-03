From Rugby Fields to NFL Dreams: Jordan Petaia's Bold Move

In a surprising turn of events, Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia has announced his departure from the sport to chase his childhood dream of joining the NFL. Petaia revealed on Tuesday that he will participate in the NFL's international pathway programme for 2025, seeking to emulate the success of compatriot Jordan Mailata, who transitioned from rugby league to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Petaia expressed his mixed emotions about the decision, stating, "The decision to step away from rugby hasn't been easy and one that took a great deal of consideration." He extended his gratitude to the NFL IPP for what he calls a "once in a lifetime opportunity," expressing enthusiasm and anticipation for the journey ahead.

Having been capped 31 times for the Wallabies and overcoming numerous injuries, Petaia remains optimistic about his NFL prospects. The 24-year-old will refine his skills at the IMG Academy in Florida, with support from Queensland and their coach Les Kiss, who praised him as a "great Reds player." The Reds have left the door open for a potential return should his NFL aspirations not materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)