Australia's Fiery Return: A Day-Night Test Showdown Set in Adelaide

Australia is banking on its impressive day-night test record as it prepares to face India in Adelaide, following a setback in Perth. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey exudes confidence, noting that Australia has won 11 out of 12 pink-ball tests, including a dominant run at Adelaide Oval.

Carey emphasized the team's solid performance history in pink-ball cricket, stating, "It doesn't guarantee success, but our play style and experience will help us rebound from Perth." India's commanding victory in the opening match sets up an exciting contest.

Fitness concerns linger over all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ahead of Friday's test, though he remains a key player both as a batsman and bowler. Australian selectors have brought Beau Webster into the squad as a contingency plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)