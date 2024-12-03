Left Menu

Australia's Fiery Return: A Day-Night Test Showdown Set in Adelaide

Australia looks to recover from their defeat in Perth with a strong historical record in day-night tests, especially at Adelaide Oval. While wicketkeeper Alex Carey is optimistic about bouncing back, concerns loom over the fitness of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for the game against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-12-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:05 IST
Australia's Fiery Return: A Day-Night Test Showdown Set in Adelaide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is banking on its impressive day-night test record as it prepares to face India in Adelaide, following a setback in Perth. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey exudes confidence, noting that Australia has won 11 out of 12 pink-ball tests, including a dominant run at Adelaide Oval.

Carey emphasized the team's solid performance history in pink-ball cricket, stating, "It doesn't guarantee success, but our play style and experience will help us rebound from Perth." India's commanding victory in the opening match sets up an exciting contest.

Fitness concerns linger over all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ahead of Friday's test, though he remains a key player both as a batsman and bowler. Australian selectors have brought Beau Webster into the squad as a contingency plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024