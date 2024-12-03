Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Hospitalized After Crash

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a crash in Belgium. The champion cyclist reportedly could not avoid a postal car door that swung open suddenly during his training session.

The 24-year-old remained conscious but suffered a severe enough impact to break the frame of his bicycle. Online photographs showed Evenepoel sitting beside an ambulance, blanketed and holding his arm.

Evenepoel's father, Patrick, informed 'Het Nieuwsblad' that his son was taken to Erasmus hospital in Anderlecht and had messaged them, suggesting hope for a stable condition.

