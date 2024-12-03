Left Menu

Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Hospitalized After Crash

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was hospitalized after crashing into a post office vehicle during training in Belgium. The impact broke his bicycle, though he remained conscious. The accident occurred in Oetingen, 30 km east of Anderlecht. Evenepoel is a prominent cyclist, winning numerous prestigious races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anderlecht | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:04 IST
Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel Hospitalized After Crash
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a crash in Belgium. The champion cyclist reportedly could not avoid a postal car door that swung open suddenly during his training session.

The 24-year-old remained conscious but suffered a severe enough impact to break the frame of his bicycle. Online photographs showed Evenepoel sitting beside an ambulance, blanketed and holding his arm.

Evenepoel's father, Patrick, informed 'Het Nieuwsblad' that his son was taken to Erasmus hospital in Anderlecht and had messaged them, suggesting hope for a stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024