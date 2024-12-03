Sufiyan Muqeem's Spell of Magic: Record-Breaking T20I Triumph in Bulawayo

In a dazzling display of bowling prowess, Pakistan's spinner Sufiyan Muqeem delivered a match-winning spell that dismantled Zimbabwe's cricketing hopes in the second T20I on Tuesday in Bulawayo. Muqeem's spell, characterized by his skillful pace variations and effective use of top spin and googly, saw him claim an extraordinary five wickets for just three runs.

His remarkable performance of 5/3 established a new benchmark for Pakistan in T20I history, surpassing Umar Gul's 2009 record of 5/6 against New Zealand. Joining an elite cadre, Muqeem became just the fourth bowler from Full Member nations to take a five-wicket haul conceding fewer than five runs, following the footsteps of Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Muqeem's bowling heroics resulted in Zimbabwe posting their lowest-ever T20I total of 57 runs. Despite an initial sturdy start by Zimbabwe's openers, Abbas Afridi initiated their collapse, which saw them crumble from 37/1. Pakistan, in contrast, chased down the target effortlessly within the powerplay, with Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf leading a 10-wicket triumph, securing the series at 2-0. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)