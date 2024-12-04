Mascherano Ready to Lead Inter Miami Amid Skeptics

Javier Mascherano steps into the spotlight as the new head coach of Inter Miami, intending to prove his doubters wrong despite a limited managerial background. Speaking to reporters, Mascherano emphasized his confidence in guiding the team toward success, just days after Gerardo "Tata" Martino's departure.

Team owner Jorge Mas acknowledged Messi's influence in Mascherano's appointment, acknowledging fans' suspicions. Although Mascherano has never managed a club, his past experience with Argentina's youth teams and his storied playing career bolster his belief in his coaching abilities.

Under the new leadership, Inter Miami faces added pressure as they head to next year's expanded Club World Cup, aiming to continue their strong performance in the MLS. Alongside Mascherano, former Barcelona teammates, including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, gear up to face historic teams.

