PCB Seeks Equality in ICC Tournaments Amid Hybrid Model Talks

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, demanding equality in tournament arrangements hosted by India. Discussions with the ICC and BCCI are ongoing, with potential changes planned till 2031. PCB insists on reciprocal hosting rights due to strained Indo-Pak relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:54 IST
ICC Champions Trophy (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has conditionally accepted a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which they are set to host. The board demands a similar hybrid arrangement for international tournaments held in India, as per ESPNCricinfo reports. While talks continue, PCB presented this proposal over the weekend during meetings in Dubai with the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The PCB aims for a long-term deal extending beyond the 2025 Champions Trophy, allowing Pakistan's team to participate outside India during ICC events. A decision is awaited on whether this arrangement will cover three years or extend until the end of the current rights cycle in 2031, during which India will host three major men's tournaments, including the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2031 ICC Cricket World Cup.

On domestic fronts, the 2025 Asia Cup is slated for India. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi emphasized equality, stating, "We will do what's best for cricket. A one-sided arrangement is not acceptable." BCCI remains reticent but is likely to reject hybrid models for their hosted events. For a decision on the Champions Trophy, the ICC Board will reconvene, with December 5 tentatively set for the next meeting, as political tensions have kept India from touring Pakistan since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

