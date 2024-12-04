Pakistan's Strategic Cricket Shake-Up: Abbas's Return

In a strategic revamp ahead of the South Africa tour, Pakistan's cricket selectors have recalled fast bowler Mohammad Abbas to the test squad after a three-year hiatus. Abbas has bolstered his return by taking an impressive 31 wickets in recent domestic games.

Meanwhile, the versatile Shaheen Shah Afridi will focus exclusively on the team's white-ball format, sparking intrigue ahead of the Champions Trophy. Committee member Aaqib Javed emphasized the decision ensures Afridi remains in optimal condition.

While Sajid Khan's exclusion from the tests raises eyebrows, the selected squads aim to foster a blend between seasoned players and emerging talent, positioning Pakistan for success in the challenging conditions of South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)