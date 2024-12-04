Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Cricket Shake-Up: Abbas's Return

Pakistan's cricket team recalls Mohammad Abbas for South Africa tests after his domestic successes. Shaheen Shah Afridi focuses on white-ball cricket. The selection committee employs strategic decisions to balance teams, excluding Sajid Khan despite his strong performances. The squads aim to blend experience with new talent for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:42 IST
Pakistan's Strategic Cricket Shake-Up: Abbas's Return
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic revamp ahead of the South Africa tour, Pakistan's cricket selectors have recalled fast bowler Mohammad Abbas to the test squad after a three-year hiatus. Abbas has bolstered his return by taking an impressive 31 wickets in recent domestic games.

Meanwhile, the versatile Shaheen Shah Afridi will focus exclusively on the team's white-ball format, sparking intrigue ahead of the Champions Trophy. Committee member Aaqib Javed emphasized the decision ensures Afridi remains in optimal condition.

While Sajid Khan's exclusion from the tests raises eyebrows, the selected squads aim to foster a blend between seasoned players and emerging talent, positioning Pakistan for success in the challenging conditions of South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024