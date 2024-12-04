India Shifts to Closed Sessions Amid Spectator Surge at Adelaide Oval

In an unexpected turn of events, Team India has decided to ban open net practice sessions at the Adelaide Oval, The Age reports. The decision comes after more than 5000 spectators arrived to watch the team practice, creating an uncomfortable environment amid a carnival-like atmosphere.

Unlike India, Cricket Australia has announced that their team will continue to offer open practice sessions. The move comes as India ramps up preparations for the second Test, with players engaging in intense throwdowns and fierce bowling standoffs. Notably, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah traded intense deliveries, showcasing Kohli's agility and focus.

Australia named its squad for the upcoming Test, including Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, among others, while India's line-up features Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. India leads the four-match BGT series 1-0 after winning the first Test by a record margin. The second Test, a day-night affair, starts Friday in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)