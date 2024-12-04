Double Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel on the Mend After Training Accident

Double Olympic champion cyclist, Remco Evenepoel, is on the path to recovery following a training accident that resulted in multiple injuries, the Belgian cyclist announced.

The 24-year-old had surgery after crashing into an open door of a postal vehicle in Oetingen, suffering fractures and a dislocated clavicle among other injuries.

Despite the severity of the incident, Evenepoel remains determined to bounce back, expressing gratitude for the support he received, and extending his well wishes to the woman involved in the accident.

