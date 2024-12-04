Left Menu

Double Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel on the Mend After Training Accident

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel is recovering after sustaining serious injuries in a training accident. Evenepoel, who fractured bones and suffered a dislocated clavicle, underwent surgery. He expressed gratitude for the medical support and his family's encouragement, and remains focused on a steady recovery.

Updated: 04-12-2024 16:41 IST
Remco Evenepoel

Double Olympic champion cyclist, Remco Evenepoel, is on the path to recovery following a training accident that resulted in multiple injuries, the Belgian cyclist announced.

The 24-year-old had surgery after crashing into an open door of a postal vehicle in Oetingen, suffering fractures and a dislocated clavicle among other injuries.

Despite the severity of the incident, Evenepoel remains determined to bounce back, expressing gratitude for the support he received, and extending his well wishes to the woman involved in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

