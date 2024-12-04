India Gears Up for AFC Women's Futsal Debut with Training Camp in Gujarat

The Indian women's futsal team is preparing to mark its maiden appearance in the AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers. To gear up for the challenge, a training camp featuring 19 players is scheduled to commence in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, starting on December 15.

In the upcoming tournament, which will take place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, from January 11 to January 19, India finds itself in Group B. The team is set to compete against the Kyrgyz Republic on January 11, hosts Indonesia on January 13, Hong Kong on January 15, and Pakistan on January 19.

Representing India, the selected players include goalkeepers Tanvi Mavani, Sandya Kumari, and Pushpa Sahu. The squad's defense will be led by Maya Rabari, Radhika Patel, Anjitha M, and Achom Degio. Midfielders such as Drishti Pant and Shreya Oza will play pivotal roles, while forwards including Khusbhu Saroj and Madhubala Alawe will spearhead the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)