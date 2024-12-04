Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC Clash for Supremacy in ISL Battle

Mumbai City FC will take on Odisha FC in a highly anticipated clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. This Indian Super League (ISL) fixture promises intense competition, as the two squads vie for a crucial victory after a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting in October.

Odisha FC enters the match confident, riding the momentum of two straight victories, and they aim to extend this winning streak while maintaining their impressive scoring record at home. With 23 goals already this season and a league-leading xG differential of +10.32, Odisha's finishing prowess is unmatched.

Mumbai City FC, unbeaten in their last six encounters with Odisha, look to strengthen their dominance. Star player Bipin Singh has made a significant impact in this fixture, contributing to nine goals. Both teams' coaches emphasize sticking to their play styles, with Mumbai focusing on tightening their defense to stymie Odisha's goal-scoring abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)