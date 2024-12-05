Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Strategic Move: Batting Order Shuffle Against Australia

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma announced he will bat in the middle order during the day/night Test against Australia. This decision allows K L Rahul to continue opening. Rahul showed strong form recently, contributing significantly to India's first Test win in Perth along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:55 IST
Rohit Sharma's Strategic Move: Batting Order Shuffle Against Australia
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic decision, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will bat in the middle order during the upcoming day/night Test against Australia, commencing Friday.

This adjustment allows K L Rahul to maintain his position as an opener, a role he maximized with scores of 26 and 77 in the first Test. Rahul, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, put together a remarkable 201-run stand, guiding India to a comprehensive 295-run victory over the hosts in Perth.

Rohit's decision comes as he rejoins the team following a paternity leave to welcome his newborn son. Despite the challenge this positional change presents him personally, Rohit emphasized that it is the best strategy for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024