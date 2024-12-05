Rohit Sharma's Strategic Move: Batting Order Shuffle Against Australia

In a strategic decision, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that he will bat in the middle order during the upcoming day/night Test against Australia, commencing Friday.

This adjustment allows K L Rahul to maintain his position as an opener, a role he maximized with scores of 26 and 77 in the first Test. Rahul, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, put together a remarkable 201-run stand, guiding India to a comprehensive 295-run victory over the hosts in Perth.

Rohit's decision comes as he rejoins the team following a paternity leave to welcome his newborn son. Despite the challenge this positional change presents him personally, Rohit emphasized that it is the best strategy for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)