Olympic Legend Charlotte Dujardin Suspended Over Equestrian Conduct

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports has imposed a one-year suspension on Britain's celebrated Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin. The decision follows a viral video, which showed Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse's legs, prompting a thorough investigation by the equestrian governing body.

Dujardin, who has an impressive Olympic record with six medals, expressed her contrition over the incident. She acknowledged the breach of conduct and accepted the serious penalties imposed, including a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs. Her provisional suspension time will count towards the one-year ban.

FEI officials underscored their commitment to animal welfare, stating that this case highlights the importance of maintaining strict ethical standards in equestrian sports. Secretary General Sabrina Ibanez emphasized that any violation will result in substantial consequences, irrespective of the individual's stature in the sport.

