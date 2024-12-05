Left Menu

Olympic Legend Charlotte Dujardin Suspended Over Equestrian Conduct

Charlotte Dujardin, a British Olympic dressage champion, received a one-year suspension from the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. A viral video showed her whipping a horse’s legs. Dujardin accepted the sanctions and expressed shame over the incident, emphasizing her commitment to humane training practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:40 IST
Olympic Legend Charlotte Dujardin Suspended Over Equestrian Conduct

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports has imposed a one-year suspension on Britain's celebrated Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin. The decision follows a viral video, which showed Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse's legs, prompting a thorough investigation by the equestrian governing body.

Dujardin, who has an impressive Olympic record with six medals, expressed her contrition over the incident. She acknowledged the breach of conduct and accepted the serious penalties imposed, including a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs. Her provisional suspension time will count towards the one-year ban.

FEI officials underscored their commitment to animal welfare, stating that this case highlights the importance of maintaining strict ethical standards in equestrian sports. Secretary General Sabrina Ibanez emphasized that any violation will result in substantial consequences, irrespective of the individual's stature in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024