Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Player of the Month After Dominant Perth Performance

Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for November, thanks to his outstanding performance in India's victory over Australia in Perth.

Bumrah, stepping in as captain in Rohit Sharma's absence, delivered exemplary spells on the field, claiming eight wickets across both innings.

The Indian pacer's efforts not only earned him a spot among the nominees, along with Marco Jansen and Haris Rauf, but also propelled him back to the top of the ICC men's Test bowling rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)