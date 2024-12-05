Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Player of the Month After Dominant Perth Performance
Jasprit Bumrah has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for November after a stellar performance leading India to victory against Australia in Perth. Bumrah, filling in for Rohit Sharma, delivered impressive bowling figures, helping India stay in contention for the World Test Championship final.
Bumrah, stepping in as captain in Rohit Sharma's absence, delivered exemplary spells on the field, claiming eight wickets across both innings.
The Indian pacer's efforts not only earned him a spot among the nominees, along with Marco Jansen and Haris Rauf, but also propelled him back to the top of the ICC men's Test bowling rankings.
