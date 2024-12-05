ICC Champions Trophy's Hybrid Model Discussions Underway Amidst Board Dynamics

The meeting between the ICC Board and Star Sports, originally set to discuss the hosting plans for the upcoming Champions Trophy in a 'Hybrid Model,' has been rescheduled for Saturday, as per insiders.

BCCI's joint secretary, Devajit Lon Saikia, took part in the ICC Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, marking India's representation. Simultaneously, Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, made his debut visit to the ICC headquarters in his new role as the body's chairperson.

The gathering in Dubai served as a strategic session for cricket boards to back the 'Hybrid Model.' However, the Pakistan Cricket Board's fusion model proposals are expected to face rejection. Broadcasters have already determined the impracticality of a Champions Trophy sans India, ensuring the necessity of an India-Pakistan match.

(With inputs from agencies.)