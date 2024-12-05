Left Menu

ICC Champions Trophy's Hybrid Model Discussions Underway Amidst Board Dynamics

The ICC Board's meeting with Star Sports about the Champions Trophy's 'Hybrid Model' has been postponed. BCCI's Devajit Lon Saikia represented India, and Jay Shah attended as ICC chair. The meeting aimed to support the 'Hybrid Model,' with Pakistan's demands likely to be rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:10 IST
ICC Champions Trophy's Hybrid Model Discussions Underway Amidst Board Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The meeting between the ICC Board and Star Sports, originally set to discuss the hosting plans for the upcoming Champions Trophy in a 'Hybrid Model,' has been rescheduled for Saturday, as per insiders.

BCCI's joint secretary, Devajit Lon Saikia, took part in the ICC Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, marking India's representation. Simultaneously, Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, made his debut visit to the ICC headquarters in his new role as the body's chairperson.

The gathering in Dubai served as a strategic session for cricket boards to back the 'Hybrid Model.' However, the Pakistan Cricket Board's fusion model proposals are expected to face rejection. Broadcasters have already determined the impracticality of a Champions Trophy sans India, ensuring the necessity of an India-Pakistan match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024